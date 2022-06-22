Fans React to ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Release

Fans woke up early to check out the episodes of the third season of “The Umbrella Academy”, a Netflix series that returned with new episodes this Wednesday (22). On social media, the public shared the emotion of watching the never-before-seen chapters of the adaptation of Gerard Wayvocalist of My Chemical Romance, and the Brazilian Gabriel Báafter almost two years of waiting.

for the love of god what were the first 10 minutes of the umbrella academy 3? I have so many questions pic.twitter.com/bFl0fczInq — cris 🏴‍☠️ YOUR spoilers (@bennetbonnet) June 22, 2022

throwing away all the medicine because the umbrella academy will cure me — ͏nana ☂︎ (@hzrgreeves) June 21, 2022

– There’s no way to take the umbrella academy seriously bro lol #TheUmbrellaAcademypic.twitter.com/bktMeRS6rI — sun ↥🧸ST4 ᵗᵘᵃ ˢᵖᵒᶦˡᵉʳˢ (@avani90s) June 22, 2022

sending good vibes to the people who watch kenobi, ms marvel and umbrella academy, this Wednesday you will need it a lot — gabi orsith🧁 little world Anakin Skywalker (@gabiiorsini) June 22, 2022

hj has the umbrella academy pic.twitter.com/Byh5BNAYen — edu (@ungodlyjoyy) June 22, 2022

The third year of the series will be set in the Hotel Obsidian, a prison hotel from another dimension created by the Dr. Hargreeves, where it “hosts” – also known as “traps” – the villains captured by the Umbrella Academy. The serial adaptation of the comics has Steve Blackman as executive producer and showrunner.

In the new episodes, members of the Sparrow Academy will be introduced, an alternate version of the group already known by fans, lived by Justin Cornwell (“A Christmas Invention”), Britne Oldford (“Hunters”), Jake Epstein (“Degrassi: The Next Generation”), Genesis Rodriguez (“Operation Big Hero”) and Cazzie David (“Eighty-Sixed”).

The Umbrella group is composed of actors already known to the public: Justin Min (“Life After Yang”), David Castaneda (“Jane The Virgin”), Elliot Page (“Juno”), Tone Hopper (“Rise of the Black Swan”), Emmy Raver-Lampman (“Hamilton”), Robert Sheehan (“The Mortal Instruments”), Ritu Arya (“Red Alert”) and Aidan Gallagher.

The first two full seasons of the series are now available on the streaming platform. streaming.

