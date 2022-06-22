Fed chairman says time is challenging, calls for cryptocurrency regulation

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the central bank of the United States), told Congress this Wednesday (22) that the country’s monetary authority must “go ahead” and continue to raise interest rates to reduce the inflation, even if it means the economy faces more unemployment and a possible recession.

During a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, Powell said that a soft landing “will be very challenging” and that a recession is “certainly a possibility.” Senator John Kennedy called Powell “the most powerful man” in the world today.

“We’re not trying to provoke and we don’t think we need to provoke a recession, but we think it’s absolutely essential to restore price stability for the benefit of the labor market,” he said.

May’s 8.6% inflation is still the highest in four decades, a new high that surprised economists, traders and even Fed officials. Powell said the central bank will keep raising interest rates until it sees a clear sign that inflation is cooling.

“Financial conditions have already priced in additional rate hikes, but we need to go ahead and have them.”

The country’s interest rate is currently in the 1.5%-1.75% range, but projections revised by Fed officials last week show the rate is expected to rise to 3.25%-3.5% by the end of the year. end of year.

cryptocurrencies

Three senators, including Cynthia Lummis, Kyrsten and Sherrod Brown, challenged Powell with questions about cryptocurrencies, specifically regarding regulation, asset accounting treatment and the current market downturn.

“We’re tracking these events very carefully,” Powell said, but the central bank “isn’t really seeing significant macroeconomic implications so far.”

He also repeatedly highlighted that there is a need for a better regulatory framework for the sector.

“The same activity must have the same regulation no matter where it appears, and that is not the case now because many of the digital financial products, in some ways, are quite similar to products that existed in the banking system or capital markets, but they are not regulated in the same way,” he said. “So we need to do this.”

SEC directive

Powell told politicians that a recent and much-debated move by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed in a practical way how the US central bank and banking regulators view digital assets held by creditors.

In a directive to publicly traded companies – the innocuous Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 121 of March this year – the SEC advised companies holding client digital assets to consider those assets as being on their own balance sheets.

This move spurred Coinbase to declare in a public filing that users’ assets could be merged with the company’s in a hypothetical bankruptcy. This admission caused some fear among customers, although the company argued that it was not a sign about his health.

“Custody assets are off balance sheet, always have been,” Powell told the Senate Banking Committee. “The SEC made a different decision regarding digital assets for reasons explained, and now we have to consider them.”

Regarding the banks the Fed oversees in the U.S., Powell said the SEC’s interpretation is “certainly something we’re focusing on very closely right now,” adding that his agency is working with other banking regulators to find out how this might change the way how they rate lenders holding cryptocurrencies.

Since Coinbase’s statement submitted to the monetary authority, the Biden administration has begun to advocate behind the scenes for the formulation of future legislation that requires legal walls to protect customers’ digital assets. And another incident — the drama on Celsius Network, the cryptocurrency lending platform that halted customer withdrawals last week — has reignited the debate over protecting user funds.

Republican lawmakers in the US have argued that the securities regulator overstepped its directive, which they say amounts to new backdoor regulation.

