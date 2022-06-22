Filming with Jessica Biel and Jamie Foxx is one of the most watched on Netflix today

Invisible Threat is an action thriller movie released in 2005 with a strong cast that recently arrived at Netflix without any publicity and is having a great success, mainly among those who like action movies.

Many people have already been running to see it and are loving it, so much so that it is among the most watched movies on the platform today.

In the film, Lieutenants Ben Gannon (Josh Lucas), Kara Wade (Jessica Biel) and Henry Purcell (Jamie Foxx) are pilots for an elite division of the US Navy, which tests top-secret jets.

The latest jet manufactured has an artificial intelligence, dubbed EDI, which makes the jet not need to be manned. Despite Ben’s reluctance to have a jet in the fleet that lacks the human factor, Captain George Cummings (Sam Shepard) authorizes its use.

To everyone’s surprise, EDI proves to be an excellent aviator and exactly fulfills the missions delegated to him. However, on a return trip to a freighter, EDI is struck by lightning, causing the robot’s brain to expand in a way its creators could never have predicted.

EDI is allowed to return to active duty, but the problems caused by the lightning are worsened amid a mission in which it attacks the target despite Ben’s order not to do so.

The situation gets even worse when EDI, on its own, decides to carry out a secret mission that, if successful, could lead to nuclear war.

Watch the trailer:

