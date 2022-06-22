Find out how the free version of Photoshop will work

THE Adobe intends to release a web version of Photoshop. As a result, the tool is being tested through the release of a freemium edition, which is only available to users in Canada. The initiative aims to make this web version free, albeit with fewer features. The paid edition for subscribers will continue to give access to all program features.

In this sense, if you want to know more about how the free photoshop, just keep reading this article.

See how free Photoshop will work

One of the most famous image editing apps in the world, Photoshop, will now have a free version. According to Maria Yap, vice president of digital imaging at Adobe, the goal is to make the application not only more accessible to the general public, but also simpler. Photoshop in web mode, released in October of last year, is a stripped down version of the full-featured software.

Regardless of whether it is focused on more basic edits or not, it is being improved over time with features such as sharpening edges, curve, among others. Recently, the company announced a filter that uses artificial intelligence to perform a kind of “photo restoration”.

How is the new version working?

Users from Canada, where the version is being tested, can use the editing program through their browser using any login, no license required. Although the new version has been made public, Adobe has not yet announced the date when free Photoshop will be made available to everyone.

Expanding the accessibility of Adobe programs

According to the brand, Adobe wants to make photo editing software more accessible, allowing more customers to upgrade to a paid version in the future. The company also has other applications for the same model for smartphones, such as Fresco – for digital painting – and Express – for creating and editing images for social networks.

However, the company did not say whether it plans to release the free version of other successful Adobe apps, such as Premiere, which helps with video editing, and InDesign, for creating and producing design pieces.