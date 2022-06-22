Finland is prepared to fight Russia. The Armed Forces Leader’s Warning to Putin

The two wars fought with the Soviet Union in the 1940s, which cost around 100,000 Finns their lives and the loss of a tenth of their territory, served as a warning.

General Timo Kivinen, leader of the Finnish Armed Forces, assures that the country is ready to fight Russia in the event of an invasion.

Cited by Reuters, Kivinen says that the country has prepared for “decades” for a scenario similar to what is happening in Ukraine, and guarantees that the Finns would be “motivated” to fight.

“The most important line of defense is between the ears, as the war in Ukraine at the moment proves,” he said.

The two wars fought with the Soviet Union in the 1940s, which cost around 100,000 Finns their lives and the loss of a tenth of their territory, served as a warning. Since that time, the country has kept its military capabilities at a high level.

“We have systematically developed our military defense precisely for this type of war that is being carried out there (in Ukraine), with a massive use of firepower and also of air forces. Ukraine has been difficult to break, and so would the Finland”, says Kivinen.

Historically neutral, Finland submitted its candidacy to NATO on May 15, to be more protected from possible Kremlin pretensions.

Currently, the country’s Armed Forces have around 280,000 troops, plus 870,000 reservists. Defense spending amounts to 2% of GDP, a figure higher than most Atlantic Alliance countries.

If he joins NATO, Kivinen says that the strategy does not change: “The main responsibility for the defense of Finland will continue to be assumed by Finland”.