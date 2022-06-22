Finland ready to fight Russia if attacked, says defense chief

By Anne Kauranen

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland has been preparing for decades for a Russian attack and would put up strong resistance should it occur, the head of its armed forces said.

The Nordic country has built up a substantial arsenal. But in addition to military equipment, General Timo Kivinen said, a crucial factor is that the Finns would be motivated to fight.

“The most important line of defense is between the ears, as the war in Ukraine at the moment proves,” Kivinen said in an interview.

Finland fought two wars in the 1940s against its eastern neighbour, with which it shares a 1,300 km border.

Once a non-aligned country, it is now applying to join NATO’s military alliance over concerns that Russia may invade as it did Ukraine on February 24.

Since World War II, Helsinki has maintained a high level of military preparedness.

“We systematically developed our military defense precisely for this type of war that is being fought there (in Ukraine), with heavy use of firepower, armored forces and also air forces,” said Kivinen.

“Ukraine has been a tough bite to chew (for Russia) and Finland would be too.”

About 100,000 Finns were killed during the two wars that Finland fought against the Soviet Union and lost a tenth of its territory.

The nation of 5.5 million has a wartime force of about 280,000, with 870,000 trained as reservists. Finland did not abolish military conscription for men, as many other Western nations did after the end of the Cold War.