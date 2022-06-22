First reviews show Intel Arc A380 GPU losing to Radeon RX 6400 and GTX 1650 in games

Although in synthetic benchmarks it manages to be superior

The first Intel Arc graphics cards have already started to become available in the Chinese market. Unlike with NVIDIA and AMD, Intel started with the entry-level Arc A380 GPU and the first official tests of that SKU started to come out. The gaming results put Intel’s entry-level graphics card below competitors AMD Radeon RX 6400 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650.

Although in synthetic benchmarks the Arc A380 ranks above the Radeon RX 6400 and GeForce GTX 1650 at almost double the 3DMark Port Royal and Timespy scores and was on an equal footing in Firestrike, in games, the scenario changes a lot. Intel’s entry-level GPU doesn’t match either of the two rivals.

Game tests were done on titles like League of Legends, GTA 5, PUBG, Shadow of The Tomb Raider, Forza Horizon 5, and Red Dead Redemption 2 with DX11, DX12 and Vulkan APIs and the A380 managed to get close to the RX 6400 only in Red Dead Redemption 2 and PUBG.

– Continues after advertising –

The dispute is against the simplest thing on the market today

It is worth remembering that Intel’s entry-level video card is fighting with a GPU that has limitations like the RX 6400 and another that is already two years old (GTX 1650). In the Arc A380’s promotional materials, Intel said that its graphics card would target the RX 6400 and that it would offer 25% more performance, which doesn’t seem to be the case, according to these benchmarks.

The Intel Arc A380 has some advantages such as ray tracing hardware acceleration, in addition to AI image upscale (XeSS) and AV1 encoding and decoding, which is not present in rivals. However, what really matters to many owners of this card is its gaming performance.

The video card was part of a system with an Intel Core i5-12400, B660 motherboard and 16GB DDR4-3200 memories. The same bench was used with the other video cards.

– Continues after advertising –

Based on the full ACM-G11 chip, the A380 features 8 Xe cores with 1024 shading units and 6GB GDDR6 at 15.5Gbps with a bandwidth of 186GB/s. The frequencies of the reference model are 2000 MHz, but partner models go further, such as the Gunnir card and its 2450 MHz. The Arc A380’s TDP is 75W.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: WCCFtech