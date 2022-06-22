Flamengo put an end, this Tuesday, to all pending issues with Paulo Sousa, who was fired on the 9th. BRL 7.5 million the Portuguese coach and the six members of his commission.

With the six missing salaries, proportional allowances for the 13th and vacation in addition to the 21 days not worked and more FGTS, Paulo received R$ 5,091,000.00.

Paulo Sousa received in his work card BRL 687,757.24 monthly. The full amount, including image rights, reached BRL 1.1 million per month. The calculation of the fine, however, is based on the amount registered in the portfolio.

The other BRL 2.5 million were divided between Paulo Grilo (goalkeeper coach), physical trainers Lluis Sala and António Gómez, assistants Victor Sánchez and Manuel Cordeiro and analyst Cosimo Cappagli.

This Friday, after having all pending issues settled by Flamengo, Paulo Sousa said goodbye to the club with a message via Instagram. He stated that “there are things and people” that he cannot control and wished his successor in office, Dorival Júnior, luck.

– There are things and people that we don’t control, that we can’t show, convince and make believe that there is another way. To truly want to change and evolve towards the size of the club, it is essential that everyone – without exception – head with the same confidence and conviction in the same path – he said.

Hired on December 25, 2021 and presented on January 10, Paulo Sousa led Flamengo in 32 games, with 19 wins, seven draws and six defeats. The team did not win titles under the command of the Portuguese.

