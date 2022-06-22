Flamengo plans to change players to sign Ferreira from Grêmio

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Latest from Grêmio: Rodinei on the radar, Lucas Leiva and more

Flamengo has an eye on Ferreira, a Grêmio striker, to be the “replacement” for Bruno Henrique, who has been injured for a long time and could be away from the pitch for up to 12 months. Mengão’s board does not rule out involving players in the negotiation.

The hiring of Ferreira by Flamengo is nothing new and the matter has been dealt with since the beginning of the year, with the club’s interest in hiring the striker. However, Flamengo’s board opted for Marinho, a striker who was far from the athlete expected by the fans and coaching staff.

The information given by journalist Júlio Miguel Neto, who specializes in Flamengo’s news in Rio de Janeiro, guarantees that the club is studying to present a proposal to Grêmio and include players to help with the negotiation. It is worth remembering that two Flamengo players are on Grêmio’s radar: Diego Ribas and Rodinei.

“EXCLUSIVE: Surveyed in February at Flamengo, striker Ferreirinha is now a target to replace Bruno Henrique. Club is studying to present a proposal to Grêmio, and even include some athletes to facilitate negotiations! Botafogo monitored and did not advance in the negotiations”, he wrote on his Twitter.

Ferreira is non-negotiable at Grêmio

Despite having recently renewed his contract, striker Ferreira does not have a non-negotiable status behind the scenes at Tricolor and a good offer can take the player out of Grêmio.

The board does not rule out the sale of players in the mid-year window and Ferreira is one of those athletes. The player is one of Grêmio’s main assets in the current squad.