Flamengo says “yes” and Dorival’s holder must say goodbye at the last minute to play in Europe

The trend is that the transfer window, which reopens on July 18, is hectic at Ninho do Urubu. Departures to Europe are expected behind the scenes

Since arriving in Turkey to lead Fenerbahçe, Jorge Jesus continues to attract the spotlight in Brazilian news. If he has not received a formal invitation to return to the Flamengothe Portuguese coach, unforgettable for his trajectory between 2019 and 2020 at Ninho do Urubu, now indicates former pupils for his current club.

The first was Bruno Henrique, but the striker suffered a serious knee injury and will only return to the pitch in 2023. This Tuesday (21), Fenerbahçe would have formalized a proposal for the midfielder William Aaron, who has been the holder of Dorival Júnior. Even so, shirt 5 is far from unanimous among the millions of red-black fans.

According to the Turkish newspaper fanatic, the value of offer would be 3 million euros (about R$ 16.2 million at the current price). The newspaper also stated that the initial proposal was not accepted by Flamengo, which asks for 5 million euros (approximately R$ 27 million) for the 29-year-old midfielder, who has a contract with the Rio de Janeiro club until the end of 2023.

If the negotiation with Arão is not concluded, another ex-Flamengo will become a target for the club. This is Vinicius Souza, a breeder from Gávea who was sold to the City Group in 2020. Today, Vinícius works at Mechelen, in Belgium, after having a good spell at Lommel, in the same country.

Officially, Flamengo denies having received any official proposal from the new Jesus club, much less an official consultation from the Turks. O Bolavip Brazil found out with sources linked to the technical commission of Dorival that Arão will start this Wednesday (22) in a match against Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, valid for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.