Fluminense announces Alan’s return, and striker celebrates: “The kid from Xerém is back” | fluminense

On Tuesday night, Fluminense officially confirmed the hiring of Alan as the first reinforcement for the second half of 2022. The 32-year-old player signed a contract for two seasons, until June 2024, and arrives to be the replacement for Fred, who is retiring next month. The tricolor idol, by the way, found his friend again and made the announcement in a video released by the club.

The striker’s wife, Thanny Carvalho, had already “leaked” the video of the behind-the-scenes recording of the player’s announcement in Laranjeiras, and Alan signed the contract and went live alongside President Mário Bittencourt on the channel “Sentimento Tricolor” on YouTube. He appeared by surprise along with the manager and spoke for the first time as a tricolor reinforcement:

1 of 5 Alan’s ad for Fluminense — Photo: Disclosure / Fluminense Alan’s announcement by Fluminense — Photo: Disclosure / Fluminense

– I arrived there and I was very moved to see and remember my photos from the time of Xerém. On my return to Brazil since I left, I always said that the first team I wanted to talk to was Fluminense. First I want to thank God, then Mário, who did everything to make this return possible. Inexplicable feeling. I will do my best to repay all this love and affection that the fans have for me. Since I left I always receive this affection, saying “come back”, “come back”. The kid from Xerém is back.

Alan was free on the market after playing for Guangzhou Evergrande, from China. Revealed in Xerém, the striker was part of the historic escape from relegation in 2009 and the title of the Brazilian Championship in 2010. Naturalized Chinese, he has not played since February. In the last 10 months he has only played eight matches, all for the Chinese national team.

In almost three seasons and 84 games for Fluminense, Alan has experienced a little bit of everything: the runners-up in Libertadores and Sul-Americana, the historic start in the fight against relegation and the title of the 2010 Brazilian Championship, even if sold before the end. One particular date was set: November 18, 2009. In a crowded Maracanã stadium, the striker, aged 19 at the time, was one of the heroes of the tricolor classification for the decision of that year’s Copa Sudamericana.

3 of 5 Fred and Alan for Fluminense — Photo: Photocamera Fred and Alan for Fluminense — Photo: Photocamera

The match was against Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay. After winning the first match, away from home, by 1 to 0, Fluminense saw the advantage at home collapse early on. The opponent opened the scoring in the sixth minute, and the classification, which until then would be resolved on penalties, came in the final minutes of the game: at 47, with a goal by Gum, and at 49, with a goal by Alan.

At the time, Fluminense was also fighting relegation. In the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, the Laranjeiras club had a 99% chance of falling to Serie B, but managed to make a historic start and remained in the first division. That season, even at just 19 years old, Alan played 41 games, often being fielded alongside Fred, and scored 10 goals.

4 of 5 Alan in action for Fluminense in 2010 — Photo: Photocamera Alan in action for Fluminense in 2010 — Photo: Photocamera

Alan left Fluminense in August 2010. The destination was RB Salzburg, from Austria, where he stayed for four and a half seasons. There, he played alongside Mané, one of Liverpool’s top names today, and lived one of the best phases of his career: he played 129 games and scored 93 goals – an average of 0.72 per match.

In the sequence, the striker went to Chinese football. First for Guangzhou Evergrande, where he had a difficult start: he tore the ligaments in his right knee, playing just two matches in 2015. The following year, after recovering from the injury, he scored 18 goals in 35 games, finishing as the runner-up in the Super League China (with 14). In 2019, Alan was loaned to Tianjin Tianhai, which filed for bankruptcy. He then played for Beijing Guoan. Alan was free on the market after playing for Guangzhou.

