Fluminense announces the signing of striker Alan

Tonight (21), Fluminense announced the signing of striker Alan. The player is revealed by the club’s base categories and returns to Tricolor after 12 years. The bond was signed in Laranjeiras and is valid until June 2024.

“I’m at home. There’s no way to explain in words what I’m feeling. My family and I are very emotional. It’s a unique moment and I hope it’s a great comeback. A lot of people, since the time I left, sent me messages. The fans’ affection for me has always been very great and I hope to be able to repay it in a big way”, said the player in an interview with Fluminense’s website.

The striker was at Beijing Guoan, from China, and was free on the market after seven seasons in Chinese football. Alan was part of Fluminense’s historic campaign in the Brasileirão: from the escape from relegation in 2009 to the title in 2010.

President Mário Bittencourt commented on the player’s first time at the Rio club and recalled the moment they worked together in 2009.

“I’m very happy. It’s a joy to bring Alan back to Fluminense. I had the opportunity to work with him in 2009, when I was in the football department and he scored that goal against Cerro Porteño (for the Sudamericana). I’ve built a very good relationship with him since that time and I’m very happy that he’s back to be happy again here at Fluminense”, said the president to the Flu’s website.