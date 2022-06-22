Fluminense x Cruzeiro: Pezzolano has returns and absences among related; see probable team | cruise

Paulo Pezzolano listed 21 Cruzeiro players for the duel with Fluminense, this Thursday, at 7 pm, at Maracanã. Highlight for the return of Luvannor, after absence due to physical exhaustion. Léo Pais, who returned to training this week after muscle swelling, is still out.

Jajá is absent due to injury, and Neto Moura for having already played in the Copa do Brasil for Mirassol. Even with the absence of the steering wheel, Pedro Castro was not listed by Pezzolano, who promotes the return of the boy Miticov to the list. Waguininho is also out by choice.

Cruzeiro’s medical department also has Gabriel Brazão and João Paulo, who have been absent for a longer time. Defender Wagner started the physical transition this week, and the trend is that he can return to games from next week.

Without Neto Moura, the tendency is for Adriano to play in midfield alongside Willian Oliveira and Fernando Canesin. In the attack, there is a doubt about the maintenance of Rafa Silva or the entry of Daniel Jr., who would be a better option to play on the attack side and play in midfield.

The probable team cruise has: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Willian Oliveira, Adriano, Fernando Canesin, Geovane Jesus and Matheus Bidu; Rafa Silva (Daniel Jr.) and Edu.

On Wednesday morning, Cruzeiro held the last training session for the match, at Toca da Raposa, and will depart for Rio de Janeiro later this afternoon. The return duel with Fluminense, at Mineirão, will only take place on July 12.