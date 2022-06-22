‘For All Mankind’ holds hope for humanity, now on its way to Mars

For All Mankind was one of the first Apple TV+ bets. The series created by Ronald D. Moore (Outlander), about an alternate timeline in which the Soviets are the first to reach the moon, is an ambitious production and one of four to launch the platform. But the reception was a bit cold. “It was frustrating,” said Joel Kinnaman, who plays astronaut Edward Baldwin, in a telephone interview with Estadão.

As has been the case for many shows in a saturated market, For All Mankind was finally discovered in season two – deservedly so. “I think people end up finding the good shows,” Moore said. It’s in that optimistic spirit that season three arrives today, with each of its ten episodes premiering on Fridays.

If the first season began in the 1960s and talked about the cat and mouse fight between the United States and the Soviet Union after the Soviets landed on the moon, the second jumped ten years and showed the dispute between the two countries on lunar soil. The third skips another decade, going to the early 90’s and showing the battle to get to Mars. Ed, in his 60s, hopes to be NASA’s mission commander, but disputes the position with Danielle (Krys Marshall), his former companion on the station. Here, women conquered space, including black women like Danielle, but white and heterosexual men do not admit to losing their status.

FIRST BLACK ON THE MOON

“It would be very easy to lean on the idea that we’re in an alternate, more progressive timeline where things are easy for Danielle. After all, she was the first black woman on the moon, the first black female commander, so racism is fixed,” Marshall said. But that’s not what happens.

Baldwin, like so many men, struggles to understand a changing culture. “He, like us, lives in a time when people are having a hard time keeping up, because everything is changing so fast,” Kinnaman said. “Masculinity is under criticism, and men will be forced to evolve. It’s fascinating to be able to explore that.” But the dispute between the two does not put an end to their friendship. “I wish, in real life, people with deep disagreements could also find ways to understand each other,” Marshall said.

The race to Mars has, in addition to the United States and the Soviet Union, a third element: private initiative. Baldwin’s ex-wife Karen (Shantel VanSanten) has become an entrepreneur and teams up with a businessman to enter the competition for the Red Planet. “We didn’t want to create our version of Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk,” said Moore. “But we think it’s important to say that if space travel becomes a reality, the private sector will be a part of it.”

Conflicts between people and countries are inherent to human beings, believes Moore – and make for good dramas for television. But For All Mankind has a hopeful tone. Space exploration can have many benefits, especially the ennobling of the human spirit. “We always had a desire to go beyond the horizon, look over the mountain, cross the ocean. It motivates people. And we missed that, in a way. Inspiring young people, giving them dreams, making them reach for the stars is good for everyone.” There is nothing more desperate, after all, than not having expectations, hope, faith. For All Mankind shows that the human being is still capable of wonderful things.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.