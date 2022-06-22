For wife not to access, husband throws cell phone in toilet and asks technician for help not to fix it; Look

Technician makes video asking followers for help to decide on cell phone repair and goes viral on social media

A technician who repairs cell phones has posted an unusual video on the social network Tik Tok that exposes a case of betrayal. The cell phone, which was thrown into a toilet to prevent the wife’s access to the information contained in it, was repaired. But when handling the device the technician found a call for help inside the battery compartment.

According to the website Direito News, the images circulating on the internet have already exceeded six million accesses. The technician made the video asking followers for help in deciding whether or not to fix the device to help the customer, an alleged religious. The case took place in Itaboraí, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro.

On the note, the message read: “Friend, please tell me this device is no longer available. If my wife sees what’s in it, I’ll lose my house, car, bank account, mistress and church sheep. In the name of the father, help me, there’s a treat for you”, he wrote, referring to the amount of R$ 150.

In the video, the technician, Zalmir Ferreira, says that the cell phone was thrown into the toilet by the husband so that the wife could not access the content. The woman then decided to take the device for repair, but made it clear to the professional that only she could receive it.

Uncomfortable with the situation, the husband even tried to rescue the cell phone before the wife. But the technician explained that he could not deliver it to him since the work order was in his wife’s name. “Only she can remove the device, and she gave me the order not to give it to anyone but her,” Zalmir said. By the distress call and the value next to the ticket, the technician also replied: “Your money is even saved, I don’t want to get involved in this. I’ll give it back to you right there,” he added.

Dissatisfied with the situation, the alleged religious threatens to denounce the worker for refusing to return something belonging to him, but the professional reaffirms that he will only deliver it to his wife, who was the one who gave the service order.

