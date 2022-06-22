Former Flamengo coach Domènec Torrent is fired from Galatasaray | international football

Spanish coach Domènec Torrent, who managed Flamengo in 2020, was fired this Tuesday from the command of Galatasaray. The Turkish club announced on social media the departure of the coach and his coaching staff, made up of Jordi Gris Vila, Jordi Guerrero Costa, Julián Jiménez Serrano and Ricard Segarra Aragay.

1 of 1 Domènec Torrent, former Galatasaray coach — Photo: Reuters Domènec Torrent, former Galatasaray coach (Photo: Reuters)

On social media, Dome said goodbye to the Turkish fans and club:

– I would like to thank all Galatasaray fans, without exception, for helping the team when needed, Galatasaray belongs to you. I wish you all the best and that you find the way to make this extraordinary club champions again,” he wrote in Turkish.

Torrent arrived at Galatasaray in January of this year, but his stint lasted less than six months. National champions 23 times (behind only rivals Fenerbahçe, with 28 titles), Galatasaray were only 13th place last season, their worst position in the history of the Turkish Championship – the team has not won the title since 2018/19.

Galatasaray changed command in early June with the election of President Dursun Özbek. The new administration then initiated changes in the football department, first with the departure of sporting director Pasquale Sensibile, this Monday, and now with the dismissal of the coaching staff led by Domènec Torrent.

Known for his work as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Manchester City, Dome began his coaching career in June 2018 at New York City, United States.

At the end of July 2020, he was hired by Flamengo to replace the Portuguese Jorge Jesus, who had returned to Benfica. Interestingly, Jesus has just been hired by Fenerbahçe, but Dome’s dismissal prevented the duel between the two former Flamengo coaches.