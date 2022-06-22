Former NBA player dies with stints at Portland and Kings

Caleb Swanigan had an uneventful stint in the NBA after shining in college. Photo: Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The NBA is shaken. Caleb Swanigan died at age 25 after starring in one of the most tragic stories remembered in the league. A complicated childhood, closely linked to drugs, exponential growth that led him to basketball and a fall from grace that was linked to tremendous weight gain.

Swanigan reportedly passed away of natural causes. His university, Purdue, said in a statement: “We are devastated. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. We lost a kind soul last night. We love you, ‘Biggie’.” It was there that he showed off his best basketball after living a very tumultuous childhood.

He passed through five shelters between Indianapolis and Utah, as he was a ‘child of crack’. His father, addicted to that drug and cocaine, destroyed a family and even mistreated his mother, it was also found to weigh 220 kilos. She took care of the children. Thus, Caleb’s childhood was marked by bad eating habits, which ended up causing him to weigh 180 kilos at the age of 13.

His salvation was Roosevelt Barnes, a former football player and representative who adopted him and exploited his qualities for basketball. There, he became an All-American in high school and entered the first round of the NBA Draft as the college league’s top rebounder.

In the NBA he never managed to take off. He played a few games, went to the developmental league, and was fired from the Orlando bubble when the league moved there to finish the season during the height of the pandemic.

Swanigan was the twenty-sixth pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, defending the Portland Trail Blazers (2017-19 and 2020) and the Sacramento Kings (2019-20).

In his two spells with the Oregon team, Swanigan played 65 games, four of them as a starter, but without much prominence. Thus, he averaged 2.4 points and 3.1 rebounds. For the Kings, Swanigan averaged 1.3 points and 1.9 rebounds.

To make matters worse, he was arrested on December 23, 2020 for drug possession. Treated as a misdemeanor, he went to court weighing 64 pounds more than when he arrived in the NBA, jumping from 118 to 182.