Former Santos and Internacional, Yuri Alberto enters the radar of Corinthians

O Corinthians is interested in hiring striker Yuri Alberto, who is currently at Zenit, from Russia.

+ Find out which base athletes are the most part of Corinthians professionals with Vítor Pereira

With the new FIFA resolution extending until June 2023 the permission for athletes who play in Russian and Ukrainian teams to suspend their contracts with the clubs they defend, Timão kept an eye on the player, who in Brazil played for Santos and Internacional – Russia and Ukraine have been at war since February.

The Corinthians board is monitoring the market in search of a striker to replace Jô’s departure, who terminated the contract with the club alvinegro after being caught playing pagode in a bar in São Paulo, while the team was defeated by Cuiabáin Mato Grosso, for the Brazilian Championship.

+ Check the table of the Copa do Brasil



The options on the national scene do not please Timão’s leaders, who found it difficult to seek names abroad, but see a good possibility of bringing Yuri on loan, due to the scenario in Eastern Europe.

As the report raised, there is no open negotiation between Corinthians and the striker, but Corinthians representatives talk to people from the athlete’s staff to be able to evolve the negotiations.