Fortaleza vs Ceará for the Copa do Brasil: where to watch, schedule, lineup and predictions for the Clássico-Rei – Play

The Clássico-Rei, with a century-old history, carries enormous weight in its history. There are countless historic clashes for the State, Northeast Cup, Brazilian Championships and more recently, for the Brazil Cup 2021.

And fate wanted the two to cross once again for the national knockout competition for the second year in a row, opening this Wednesday (22), at 8 pm in Castelão, the first leg of the round of 16, with command of the Tricolor. The return game will be on July 13th, ordered by Grandpa.

Pre-match Fortaleza vs Ceará today

What time is Fortaleza vs Ceará

The game starts at 20:00 this Wednesday (22)

Where to watch Fortaleza vs Ceará

The match will have Amazon Prime live streamVerdinha and real time in Diário do Nordeste.

guesses for the game

PROBABLE SCHEDULES FOR FORTALEZA X CEARÁ:

Strength

Boeck; Ceballos, Benevenuto, Titi; Pikachu, Felipe, Zé Welison, Lucas Lima, Capixaba; Moses and Romero. Technician: Vojvoda

Ceará

João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Luiz Otávio, Pacheco; Richardson, Richard Coelho, Fernando Sobral; Vina, Lima and Cleber. Technician: Marquinhos Santos

Fortaleza and Ceará moment

And the confrontation has a special aspect, with different perspectives for Fortaleza and Ceará. For Leão, it’s a chance to gain morale in the fight to escape the Serie A relegation zone and repeat 2021, when eliminated Grandpa in two games (1×1 and 3×0). As for Grandpa, and to affirm the good moment, with 12 games unbeaten, 9 of them for Serie A, and of course, to pay back the rival for elimination last year.

In addition, the two rivals are involved in 3 competitions and will need a lot of breath to overcome the marathon of games. In addition to the Copa do Brasil and Série A, the two clubs will play next week for international competitions: Leão for Libertadores, against Estudiantesand Grandpa for the South American, against The Strongest. Thus, this Wednesday’s confrontation for the Copa do Brasil marks the return of 2022 gaming marathon.

As it is a game under the control of Fortaleza, the tricolor crowd will have 70% of the crowd, while Vovô’s will have 30%.

Controversy

Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães (FIFA-RJ) commanded 13 matches in national competitions during the season

Cesar Greco / SE Palmeiras

And days before the King’s Classic, the referee’s scale caused a lot of controversy. The CBF arbitration commission appointed the referee Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães (FIfa-RJ) for the match, which was involved in controversial bids in Goiás and Ceará, for Série A and target of formal complaint from Alvinegro and the Ceará Football Federation (FCF).

On Monday, the Alvinegra board sent a letter requesting the change of the referee for the match, but it was not answered by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Fortaleza’s embezzlement and how the team arrives

The Tricolor de Aço comes with renewed spirit after reacting in Série A of the Brazilian, beating América/MG 1-0 at Castelão, last Sunday, for the 13th round. The Lion came out of the lantern and reduced the distance to exit the Z-4 ​​to 5 points (see Serie A standings). The club skirted the tense week of protests, assault on striker Robson and Lucas Crispim’s departure and seeks against the rival Ceará, keep the good moment.

Coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda believes in a great game between Fortaleza and Ceará for the Copa do Brasil

THIAGO GADELHA

For the duel, coach Vojvoda will not have Tinga and Hercules everyone in the medical department. landázuri also should not return after experiencing flu-like symptoms before the last game. Who is available for the coach is midfielder Lucas Crispim, who was reinstated.

The tricolor coach spoke about the expectation of the Clássico-Rei: “These are very special matches, both because it is a classic, we know what a classic means here to the State, and it is also the Copa do Brasil and there are two matches. The main thing is who qualifies, That’s the most important thing. But they’re going to be hard-fought matches. And the fans will suffer and enjoy it like every classic. And the passion of Ceará football must always continue within the normality, the party that the people of Ceará respect in every game they play’ , declared the tricolor commander.

Ceara’s embezzlement and how the team arrives

Vozão arrives for the Clássico-Rei defending an unbeaten run of 12 games in the season, 9 of them in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. There are 5 victories and 7 draws, with the last two equalities already with the coach Marquinhos Santos. With the new coach, the Vozão drew 0-0 with Atlético Mineiro in Castelão and Cuiabá at Arena Pantanal. Thus, Ceará seeks the first victory with the new coach, who replaces Dorival Júnior.

Coach Marquinhos Santos seeks his first victory for Vovô after two draws

KID JUNIOR

The coach will not have the Colombian Mendoza for a muscle injury and should only come back in 20 days. Already Vina trained normally and is available for the Clássico, after being spared against Cuiabá last Saturday.

Richardson highlighted the importance of the confrontation, rejecting Ceará’s favoritism: “Clásico never has a favorite, regardless of the moment. I’ve even experienced moments here when we were down and there was the classic and we managed to turn it around. We have to respect our rival that, despite being in a difficult situation in the Brazilian, it’s another competition, it’s a knockout game, a game of 180 minutes. There’s the first match tomorrow, you have to be very focused,” he said.

TECHNICAL SHEET | Fortaleza vs Ceara

Brazilian Championship – Copa do Brasil

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date/Time: June 22, 2022 at 8pm

Referee Wagner do Nascimento Magalhaes (FIFA) – RJ

Assistant 1: Guilherme Dias Camilo (FIFA) – MG

Assistant 2: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha – RJ

Video Referee: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira – MG