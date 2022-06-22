Galaxy F13 launched with 6,000 mAh battery, 50 MP camera and low price

It took a while, but it finally happened: the Galaxy F13 was officially announced in the Indian market. With a design that is very reminiscent of the M13, this new device is highlighted by its powerful 6,000 mAh battery.

The construction is striking and the display is a 6.6-inch IPS LCD that has FHD+ resolution. This panel also has a drop notch that serves to accommodate the 8 MP front camera.

To ensure good performance, the Galaxy F13 was announced with Exynos 850 chipset. It should work together with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, while this memory can be expanded with a MicroSD card.