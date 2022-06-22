‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Almost Loses Role in ‘The Book of Love’

TV Globo shows in the “Sessão da Tarde” this Tuesday (21) the film “The Book of Love″, released in 2016. The film stars Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) and Jessica Biel (“Total Recall”).

The film tells the story of a widowed New Orleans architect named Henry Herschel (Sudeikis), who has just lost his wife Penny Herschel (Biel). Struggling to move on, he finds meaning in life again when he meets Millie (Williams), a teenage runaway that his wife has told her she would like to help. They start to help each other, looking to heal the hurts of the past.

Check out three facts about the movie “The Book of Love”, according to IMDb:

Change protagonist change

Jason Sudeikis wasn’t the first choice to play Henry. In fact, the producers wanted actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, known for roles in “Watchmen”, “The Walking Dead” and “Supernatural”. However, due to scheduling conflicts, it was not possible to proceed with Morgan – and that’s when Sudeikis won the role.

Swap Swap protagonist 2

The same thing happened to Maisie Williams. The eternal Arya Stark – who, at the time, was shooting the fifth season of the series “Game of Thrones” – was also not the main choice for the role of Millie. However, it was not possible to reconcile the schedule of Chloë Grace Moretz with the filming of the film, which was shooting three other films: “The 5th Wave”, “Neighbors 2″ and “Brain on Fire”. Even so, the producers left a thank you to Moretz in the credits.

adapted accent

Born in Bristol, a city in the south of England, Maisie Williams’ original accent is the typical British one – as you can remember from her character in the HBO series. However, to win the role, the actress had to adapt and learn to imitate the American accent.

