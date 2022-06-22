Gauntlet used by Johnny Depp in ‘Edward Scissorhands’ sells for BRL 418,000 – Who

+



Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands, 1990 (Photo: IMDB and Getty Images)

Johnny Depp’s popularity has skyrocketed since he won the lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation. An example of this is the sale of an item he used in a movie classic, which added much higher value than expected. The gauntlet used in the movie Edward Scissor Hands, from 1990, was auctioned for US$ 81,250, equivalent to R$ 418,730 at the current price. The value is almost double the price that experts projected for the item.

According to TMZthe item was announced by Propostore – the auction company famous for selling millions of dollars worth of movie collectibles – in mid-May with an indication that the auction would begin on June 21.

Scissor hands used by Johnny Depp were auctioned for $81,250 (Photo: Propstore)

At the time of the sale announcement, when Johnny and Amber Heard were put on trial, it was projected that Depp’s “scissor hand” would sell for between $30,000 and $50,000. $257.6 thousand).

However, Depp’s win would have helped boost the item’s price, leading to Tuesday’s live auction at $81,250. It’s not Depp’s only coveted item on the market. according to TMZJohnny’s motorcycle used in cry babyalso from 1990, is expected to be auctioned soon with an estimated initial bid of US$ 250 thousand, or R$ 1.2 million.

Case against Amber Heard

The verdict in the lawsuit that Johnny Depp brought against Amber Heard for defamation was unanimously decided in the actor’s favor. The jury awarded the star of Pirates of the Caribbean a total of US$15 million in damages (equivalent to R$74.8 million at the current rate) after deliberating for approximately 13 hours.

He asked for compensation in the amount of US$ 50 million (R$ 249.5 million). Shaken, the actress, who appeared in court in the city of Fairfax, in the US state of Virginia, heard the verdict with a crestfallen head, and left the place quickly, while the actor’s team celebrated the victory.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Photo: Getty Images)

The seven-person jury also ruled that Depp, through his attorney Adam Waldman, defamed Heard on one of the three charges in his lawsuit. Because of this, she will receive US$ 2 million (about R$ 9.9 million at the current price).

The actress was photographed by paparazzi at Teterboro Airport in Bergen, New Jersey, about to take a flight a week after her defeat in court.

Amber Heard is seen for the first time after the end of the trial against Johnny Depp (Photo: The Grosby Group)

After the defeat, the actress used social media to express herself. “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence is still not enough to face the disproportionate power and influence of my ex-husband. I am even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It’s a setback,” she began.

The actor also spoke out after the court ruling. “Six years later, the jury has given me back my life. I am truly humiliated. My decision to proceed with this case, knowing full well the height of the legal obstacles I would face and the inevitable world spectacle in my life, was only made after considerable thought.” From the beginning, the purpose of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something I owed to my children and to all those who remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I finally got it.”