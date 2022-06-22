Global version of Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is released; check the price

Xiaomi launched the global version of the Mi Band 7, its smart bracelet, this Tuesday (21). The accessory will feature 100 time displays and 110 supported sport modes.

It arrived in Europe with a fixed price of 59.99 euros (R$ 326 at today’s exchange rate, 21). There is a special offer for first-time buyers, which reduces the value to 49.99 euros (R$ 272). There is still no forecast for the equipment to officially arrive in Brazil.

Larger screen and dip resistance

Among the novelties of the new version is the 1.62-inch amoled screen, the largest ever presented by the company for its smart bracelets. According to Xiaomi, the battery has an autonomy of 14 days of use. It also has water resistance of up to 5 ATM, and can even be used in diving.

A novelty that was expected but has not yet appeared on the bracelet was the payment by approximation. The company pointed out that the partnership with Mastercard will be restricted to China for now.

tools for health

The new version has an oximeter that informs you every time the oxygenation in the user’s body drops below 90%. The equipment also has sleep monitoring, heart rate and female health control.