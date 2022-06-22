Gómez ‘runs over’ Gabigol in the Brasileirão even with fewer games and has twice as many goals as the Flamengo striker

Palmeiras defender scored once again, this time in the 2-1 comeback against São Paulo, at Morumbi

O palm trees remains ‘unstoppable’ in this Brazilian championship. Last Monday night (20), in the middle of Morumbi, the Verdão got a comeback with two goals in just over five minutes, beat São Paulo 2-1and went to 28 points in the isolated lead of the competition.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

If the attack went blank, Gustavo Gómez, defender-top scorer, scored again. It was the Paraguayan’s goal to tie Palmeiras at Morumbi. In fact, the defender’s numbers in this Brasileirão are almost that of a ‘9 shirt’. Gómez has scored six goals in nine matches for the competition.

The Paraguayan’s numbers stand out even more when compared to those of a striker. In an x-ray with Gabriel Barbosaof Flamengofor example, Gómez shows that he has been a key player in Palmeiras’ attack in this Brazilian Championship and was a ‘born scorer’ for Abel Ferreira’s team.

Even with three fewer matches than the forward (9-12), the defender has six goals against just three of the Rubro-Negro forward.

Gómez’s numbers are remarkable in the Palmeiras squad. In this competition, the Paraguayan is the team’s top scorer alongside Rony, both with six goals. The difference is that the striker made 13 matches, while the defender was present in just nine.

Multichampion for Palmeiras, Gómez continues to rise in the table of defenders with the most goals in the club’s history. With the goal scored against São Paulo, the Paraguayan surpassed Vagner Bacharel and reached 23 goals since arriving at Verdão. Gómez is now behind Loschiavo, with 32 goals and the great Luís Pereira, who has 36 and leads the ranking.

Palmeiras’ next challenge in the Brazilian Championship will be this Sunday (26), against Avaí, in Santa Catarina, for round number 15. The confrontation starts at 4 pm.