Google Chrome should gain a download interface similar to Edge and Firefox – Tecnoblog

Google Chrome has brought many innovations since it was launched, which were soon adopted by other browsers. Now, it’s time for him to go the other way. The browser will get a redesign of its download interface area, which should be very similar to Firefox and Edge.

Google Chrome (Image: Nathana Rebouças / Unsplash)

Currently, downloads made in Chrome appear in a bar at the bottom of the screen. You can track the progress of each file, open it or drag it to another folder.

It is also possible to see a history of what has been downloaded in a Downloads tab, which can be accessed with the shortcut Ctrl+J.

This was a differentiator in 2008, when the browser was launched — Internet Explorer opened a window for each download, for example. Gradually, however, Google’s browser was left behind.

Google Chrome window with downloads bar at the bottom (Image: Playback / Google)

The bar at the bottom of the interface takes up a lot of space. Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox, for example, leave downloads in a button next to the address bar. When clicking on it, a drop-down list opens. Much more practical and efficient.

Chrome will now move and adopt a similar solution.

The download bubble (or download bubble, in free translation) can be activated in version 105 of Chromium, an open source project that serves as the basis for Chrome (and also for Edge, Brave and more browsers).

Download bubble, Chrome’s download drop-down window (Image: Playback / Reddit)

This version has only been made available for now on the Canary developer channel, the browser’s testing program.

Interface becomes more complete

It appeared a few months ago, but got more practical in the last update. It is now possible to drag and drop files to other folders or programs.

It’s not quite an evolution — you can do this from the bar or the current downloads page — but it does show that when the feature is released, it will be fully functional.

By the way, it should still be a while before this feature is made available to everyone. The first tests started three months ago, and everything needs to go well on the dev channel to get to the beta and then the stable version of Chrome.

With information: Android Police, Gizchina.