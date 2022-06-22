Google discontinues Android Auto for mobile

The mobile version of Android Auto is being retired for good, and the app is now “only available for car screens”. Earlier this month, users started getting a warning through Android Auto, saying that the app would no longer open on smartphones any time soon.

Google had already discontinued Android Auto for mobiles on devices running Android 12 and above in 2021. However, older OS versions still ran Android Auto for Phone Screens version.

publicity

This week, even AA for Phone Screens also stopped working for users of Android 11 and earlier. Now, when opened, the app redirects the user to the Android Auto settings page, where the warning appears that the platform is only available for car screens.

The option Google left Android Auto users with was Google Assistant Driving Mode, announced in 2019 but actually released in September 2021.

Read more:

As 9to5Google pointed out, Driving Mode might even replace mobile Android Auto in its core features. But it’s a very different experience, and not what most people really wanted. Android Auto for mobile was a simple and user-friendly interface that worked well for both cars and older phones.

Via 9to5Google

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!