Google News desktop receives update with new interface and improvements

Google News for desktop is undergoing a complete design overhaul. the news is being released to all users todayand it is part of the commemoration of 20 years of service.

With elements that bring the home page closer to the design available on Android and iOS, Google News is getting a row of tabs at the top to replace the navigation drawer that was previously on the left.

At the top the user can find the categories: Home, For You, following, Journalistic Highlights, Brazil, World and much more.

Also, there is a small widget in the top corner that shows the local temperature and also the top news in your city.

