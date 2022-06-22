Google News desktop receives update with new interface and improvements

Google News for desktop is undergoing a complete design overhaul. the news is being released to all users todayand it is part of the commemoration of 20 years of service.
With elements that bring the home page closer to the design available on Android and iOS, Google News is getting a row of tabs at the top to replace the navigation drawer that was previously on the left.
At the top the user can find the categories: Home, For You, following, Journalistic Highlights, Brazil, World and much more.
Also, there is a small widget in the top corner that shows the local temperature and also the top news in your city.
See below:
Google adds that the update should also allow the user to add multiple locations so that they appear in their “Local News” section. The initiative seeks to serve those who live in one city but work in another, for example.
The user can also customize the “Your Subjects” tab so that it reflects their main interests, and it is separated by various topics such as Technology, Health or Sports, for example.
Google News even received a tab with a highlight for the “Fact Check”. According to the search giant, the intention is to combat fake news by presenting the user with the real news behind viral rumors.
The new desktop Google News interface can now be accessed by any user in Brazil. To do so, just go to the old site and click on the invitation notice for the new version.
What did you think of the improvements? Do you use Google News? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.