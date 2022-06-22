Google offers 500,000 scholarships for young people

O Google announced that, by 2026, it will distribute 500 thousand scholarships for the training of young people in “areas of activity that are highly demanded by the labor market”. According to the company, the scholarships will be for the training of professionals in support of Information Technology (IT)data analysis, project management and UX design (User Experience or user experience).

The company intends to allocate 2,000 of these grants to people who self-declare as transsexuals. The expectation is that the measure will favor the social inclusion of this group in the labor market.

In a note, Google said that young people who are not currently studying will also be able to compete for vacancies. “The registration and selection process will take place through the CIEE ONE application (100% free platform), and the chosen ones will be accompanied by an exclusive monitoring, which will help them to complete the certifications”, explained the company.

All courses were created by Google and hosted on Coursera’s education platform. “There are about 800 hours of classes, considering the four degrees together, with certification, aimed at preparing students to enter jobs in the field in constant professional growth of technology”, he emphasized.

trans employability

In Google’s assessment, Brazil has “learned a lot from the insertion of trans people in media and popular culture spaces”. The company uses, as an example of the advances observed in the country, respect for pronouns and the right to name correction.

“We have a lot to improve, but, at least, some evolution is already perceived”, pondered the company when stating that, with regard to the job market, there is no progression at the same speed.

“It is estimated that 90% of the trans population in Brazil have the informal market as a source of income and the only possibility of subsistence. There are millions of people who live in a condition of extreme vulnerability due to the lack of a job opportunity”, he concluded.