Grêmio is interested in Mateus Vital and prepares an attack by the Corinthians midfielder | football

Grêmio is on the move to reinforce Roger’s group starting next month, when the transfer window opens. The midfielder position is one of the priorities of the gaucho club and Mateus Vital, from Corinthians, is on the radar.

However, as found by the ge, Timão wants to sell the 24-year-old midfielder, which could complicate a possible coming to Porto Alegre, as Tricolor has preferred to avoid investments. Grêmio has prioritized players at the end of their contract and loans.

Behind the scenes, however, the ge heard that the gaucho club is moving and has ongoing conversations to try to line up a hit for the player.

1 of 1 Mateus Vital, midfielder for Corinthians, played for Panathinaikos — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Mateus Vital, midfielder for Corinthians, played for Panathinaikos — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

atheists Vital was on loan to Panathianaikos, from Greece, and from July onwards he will re-introduce himself to Corinthians, but he has no prospects of being taken advantage of. His contract runs until the end of 2023 and the player’s next destination may be another club in Brazil, since so far no team from abroad has sought him out.

In Greece, Vital played in 40 games, scored three goals and provided one assist. He won the Greek Cup in the 2021/22 season. The player was loaned out in the middle of last year for a year. Midfielder was revealed by Vasco da Gama and in 2018 was acquired by Corinthians. While he doesn’t perform again, Vital enjoys his vacation in Rio de Janeiro.

This week, Grêmio signed Lucas Leiva. The midfielder was at Lazio and returns to the club that revealed him after 15 years. Tricolor plans about four to five signings in the July transfer window, which opens on the 18th.

