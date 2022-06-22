Hailey Bieber Sued After Launching Skincare Line; understand why

Hailey Bieber has barely launched her Rhode cosmetics line and is already being sued by a clothing company of the same name, according to a statement published on Monday (21). The model has been accused of violating trademark rights for eight years.

In a note published on Instagram on Monday (21), the company said that Hailey tried to acquire the trademark of the designer duo Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers in 2018, but they declined the offer. The star went ahead and launched her eponymous brand on June 15th. “Rhode” is the middle name of the businesswoman.

“Nine years ago, we left our jobs and founded Rhode in our apartment, creating a fashion company from scratch. We are two entrepreneurial women who met in college, built the Rhode brand and put years of hard work into our minority company.”wrote the designers.

The pair stated that, despite having started a legal fight, they would not want things to be resolved that way. “We didn’t want to file this lawsuit, but we had to to protect our business. We admire Hailey. She worked hard and gained the ability to create her own skin care line. We don’t want to sue Hailey; we want to celebrate it. As fellow entrepreneurs, we wish her every success.”completed.

“We are now asking her to rebrand her skin care line. The use of our brand is harming our company, our employees, our customers and our partners.”, they detailed. The designers ended the statement expressing hope with the situation: “We are confident in the outcome of the lawsuit, but we hope that Hailey now understands the harm we are sure she never meant to cause and changes the branding of her skin care line. Thank you all for valuing our vision and supporting us.” Check out the full note:

Lisa T. Simpson, litigation consultant for the clothing company, told Page Six that Hailey launched Rhode despite knowing about the rights and called it an unfortunate circumstance. They even claim that the logos of the two brands are very similar. “We, of course, understand that Hailey wants to use her middle name for her brand, but the law on that is clear: you can’t create this kind of branding confusion just because you want to use your name.”said Simpson.

The litigation consultant added that the model is hurting a small business. “What Ms. Bieber is doing is undermining a minority-owned company that two women painstakingly built into a growing global brand.”pointed.

“We are still a young and growing company, and we can’t get over a celebrity with a following like Hailey using our company name to sell related products”, lamented the partners. Owners say they have already faced problems online. According to them, people are switching brands and using them wrongly on social networks, which they think denotes consumer confusion.

Purna and Phoebe are asking the judge to stop Hailey from using the name Rhode to avoid further conflict. So far, the celebrity company has three skincare products, a facial moisturizer, a gel serum and a lip treatment.