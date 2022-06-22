Have you received spam on WhatsApp? Find out why this occurs and what the GDPR says | TC detective

In recent times, companies have increasingly explored messengers and social networks to publicize their work and attract users. However, many times, the person does not expect or want to have their information used for this type of function. Is it possible to cancel this type of receipt somehow? And what does the General Data Protection Law (LGPD) say on the subject? The TudoCelular Detective explains it to you below.

recent example





This column received a screenshot of a facial example of spam by WhatsApp. The occasion took place with a communication from Casas Bahia. The store, through its official account in the app, sent a message to the customer to promote a product. The point is that the account calls the consumer directly by his name, in addition to inserting links to products that he would have searched for in the online store, but without closing the purchase. That is, there was a communication between the pages and the items visited for this user specifically.

Why does it occur and how to disable it?





Although these spams do not always take the opportunity to send a malicious link or attempt a fraud, not all users will feel comfortable receiving a communication through this medium from any store. After all, is there a way to disable these ads from online retailers? Detective TC found out and saw that the permission for this communication is granted through your registration in the virtual store. Thus, when browsing logged in, you can receive a specific offer by direct message on WhatsApp, if you have authorized it. In the specific case of the screenshot sent to TudoCelular, the secret for the change in Casas Bahia is in the profile screen, in an option that specifies permission to receive offers by WhatsApp, email and SMS, for example. We checked in other stores, such as Americanas and Amazon. None of them have the option to offer via WhatsApp, but notifications about your order.

What does the GDPR say?





And what is the assessment of the General Data Protection Law on the subject? Is this contact type allowed to send offers? One of the bases of legislation for the processing of data by third parties is the consent of the holder of the information to do so. In other words, the LGPD does not even prohibit the sending of messages with promotional content or any type of invitation to customers. It requires the data owner’s permission to do so, who will need to know exactly the purpose for which the release will be intended.

















One of the ways to suspend this practice is through article 18 of the standard. It states that the data subject can request – at any time – the removal of his collected personal data – even if this is done with his consent. Art. 18. The holder of personal data has the right to obtain from the controller, in relation to the data of the holder processed by him, at any time and upon request:







IV – anonymization, blocking or elimination of unnecessary, excessive or treated data in violation of the provisions of this Law. Thus, the LGPD ends up being valid both to generate greater attention from Brazilians regarding the use of their information, as well as to correct any misuse of their data by third parties. So, have you ever received a message like this on your messenger? What did you do to stop receiving this content? Report it to us in the space below.