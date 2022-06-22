Hong Kong’s floating restaurant that once hosted a queen and was the setting for Hollywood movies; know history | World

A backdrop for Hollywood movies and with iconic patrons such as Queen Elizabeth II, the Jumbo floating restaurant, a former Hong Kong tourist attraction, has sunk in the South China Sea, the owner company announced.
the floating, a giant of 76 meters in length and capacity for 2,300 peopleturned near the Paracel Islands, which lie in the China Sea between Hong Kong, Vietnam and the Philippines.
According to the group Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises, which manages the Jumbo, the vessel encountered “adverse conditions” while sailing in the area, just a week after leaving the city’s international financial center, where it had been moored for almost 50 years. Only the crew was on the ship, and there were no injuries.
“Due to the depth of more than 1,000 meters at the site, it is extremely difficult to carry out rescue work there,” the group said.
A drone image shows the 76-meter-long float on June 13, 2022, days before it sank as it left the international financial hub of Hong Kong. — Photo: Joyce Zhou/ Reuters
Closed because of the pandemic
The iconic restaurant, designed as a Chinese imperial palace, has appeared in several Hollywood films, such as Steven Soderbergh’s “Contagion”, and has hosted illustrious patrons such as Queen Elizabeth II and actor Tom Cruise. The vessel was moored for almost 50 years in Hong Kongbut in 2020, due to the pandemic, it closed its activities.
This year, however, the administrator restored the vessel and decided to take it to another point in the China Sea, which had not yet been specified.
Last week, the departure of the Jumbo from the port of the international financial center caused a climate of nostalgia among residents of the island, which is also undergoing restrictive management of the pandemic and the repression of dissent.