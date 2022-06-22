How Elliot Page’s transition affects the series

The Umbrella Academy season three has finally premiered. This is the first season of the series since Elliot Page went through his transition. The star talked about how this was incorporated into the show.

Page plays Viktor Hargreeves in the Netflix series. The actor was on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and spoke about the character’s transition (via ScreenRant).

The actor revealed that showrunner Steve Blackman supported him, and that he was looking forward to working with Elliot Page on his character’s transition.

“So when we first talked about it, he seemed really excited to incorporate my transition into the show,” Page said.

The star also revealed that the writer of the miniseries The Chronicles of San Francisco, Thomas Page McBee, in which he was one of the stars, helped him with his new role.

“He wrote an extraordinary book called ‘Amateur’. He was the first trans man to box at Madison Square Garden, and his work in general was about masculinity and what that means.” “He helped me and I feel proud of that and excited for people to see him.”

Many fans wondered, when Page revealed to be transgender, how it could affect the character in The Umbrella Academy. However, to accompany his transition, Viktor also came out as a transsexual, known for being the Seven.

More about The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy premiered in 2019 on Netflix. The production is inspired by the homonymous comic book created by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, published by Dark Horse Comics.

Check out the season three synopsis below.

“After preventing the end of the world in 1963, the Umbrella Academy returns to the present, convinced they’ve averted the initial apocalypse and fixed this timeline all wrong. But the celebration is short-lived: soon, they realize that things are not exactly as they left them. In fact, it’s all completely different. That’s where Sparrow Academy comes in,” reads the synopsis.

“Smart, elegant and with the coldness of an iceberg, Sparrow immediately clashes with Umbrella. But this violent fight turns out to be the least of their problems. In addition to facing countless challenges, losses, surprises and an unknown entity that is wreaking havoc in the universe (and may have arisen because of you), the Umbrellas must convince their father’s new and perhaps better family to help them fix everything. that your arrival ruined. Will they be able to return to pre-apocalyptic life? Or is this new world much more than a fluctuation in the timeline?” continues the synopsis.

The Umbrella Academy has three seasons available on Netflix. The third already had the first reactions disclosed.