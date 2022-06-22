If you would like to control who sees your publications, you are undoubtedly interested in knowing how to hide WhatsApp status from specific contacts. By default, this type of post, which has a validity period of 24 hours, can be viewed by all your contacts.

Even if fewer people have access to your personal contact, such as on Facebook or Instagram, for example, it is not uncommon for you to not want certain people to see your publication; see below how to hide it!

What Happens When Changing WhatsApp Status Privacy

Before proceeding, it is important that you keep in mind what happens when you choose to make the switch:

If you’ve already shared a Status, the new changes won’t affect it — you’ll need to republish it;

If you choose to disable read receipts, you will not be able to know who has seen your post — the same will happen if another contact disables the function: you will also not know that he has seen your update.

How to change WhatsApp status privacy

Open WhatsApp (Android | iOS) and access the “Status” tab on the top menu or by dragging the screen to the left; Tap the “Three dots” icon located in the upper right corner of the screen (Android) or tap “Privacy” (iPhone); Once this is done, select “My contacts except…” and choose who will not be able to see or “Share only with…” and choose only who you want to be able to see your post; If you want to change these settings or go back to the initial settings and allow everyone to see your Status, just choose the option “My Contacts”; Once the adjustments are complete, tap “OK” and create your publication normally. So whoever you choose to hide will not be able to see your Status.

See how hiding the status on WhatsApp is something that can be done in an extremely fast and practical way (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

What if I shared the Status on Facebook or Instagram?

As WhatsApp allows integration with other Meta platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, for example, if you have already shared the publication there, the idea is the same as what was listed above.

It is necessary to republish the content and, on top of that, adjust in each social network for whom you want to hide. In general, you just need to go to the privacy settings of each social network and make the adjustment. See how to hide Instagram or Facebook stories.