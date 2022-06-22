How to remove ads from mobile? Tricks can help; meet | Productivity

Removing ads from Android and iPhone (iOS) phone in pop-up form is possible in a few ways. Users can, for example, change smartphone settings and use a browser or an ad-blocking application such as AdBlock VPN, available for download from Google Play and the App Store. These procedures can be very useful, as they prevent ads from getting in the way of browsing on the phone and also prevent redirects to malicious websites that cause adware infection.

It is worth mentioning that if the cell phone already displays a lot of unwanted advertisements via notification or pop-up, it may be that it is already infected with advertising viruses. Here are three ways to remove ads on your phone and how to protect yourself from adware.

How to remove ads on mobile?

1. Change smartphone settings to remove ads

iPhone has a built-in feature that allows you to block Safari ads in the form of pop-ups. To do this, go to “Settings” and look for the “Safari” option. Then tap “Block pop-ups”. On Android phones, the user can disable pop-up advertisements directly in Chrome.

The procedure consists of opening the browser and tapping the three ready icon vertically, which is located at the top of the screen. Then go to “Settings” and then “Site Settings”. Search for “Pop-ups and Redirects” and tap the button displayed on the screen to block windows. It is worth noting that Chrome only blocks advertisements considered invasive.

2. Download ad blocker apps

Another way to get rid of unwanted advertisements on your phone is to download ad-blocking apps – which, it is worth mentioning, can also work as a browser extension. In some services, such as AdGuard, blocks are based on specific filters, such as to prevent pop-ups, which need to be enabled. On Android, the app supports Samsung Internet and Yandex browsers. On the iPhone, it works in Safari.

Another option for Android apps is AdBlock VPN, in which the blocking strategy used is the tracking of cookies used by advertisers. In the app, just press the button on the home screen and connect the phone. Thus, the app is able to block the ads and trackers that appear while browsing in any smartphone browser.

For iPhone phones, AdBlock Pro for Safari is one of the ad blocker options. As with AdGuard, the user can activate blocking filters to avoid advertisements.

3. Install a browser with built-in ad and pop-up blocker

Brave Browser is a browser for Android and iPhone (iOS) that has a built-in ad and pop-up blocker. Unlike Chrome, which only eliminates intrusive advertisements, the browser is capable of suspending all types of advertisements from the pages accessed. It blocks advertiser trackers and even displays privacy stats, for example. In addition, it pays users in cryptocurrencies who choose to keep ads on.

Tips to protect yourself from malicious pop-ups

Use antivirus and security scan to catch malware

Antivirus has features that identify and remove threats from the cell phone. You need to download an option from the official stores available, such as Google Play Store and App Store, and install it. Then, you can perform a security analysis to check your smartphone for malware.

In case of detection, some antivirus can remove the threat. That’s why it’s important to keep the app up to date and perform daily check-ups to always be protected. In this sense, some apps scan once a day, such as Avast!, AVG and Dfndr security.

Check settings of the browser used on the device

Malicious websites often send pop-ups that direct the user to pages with malware. The tip, in this case, is to check in the browser settings if the redirection feature by ads that appear on the screen is activated. If so, disable the function. In this way, when accessing a malicious website, browsers will prevent pop-ups infected with adware from appearing on the screen.

Avoid downloading apps outside of major platforms such as App Store and Google Play Store

Applications installed outside the App Store and Google Play Store are not protected by the security system implemented by Apple and Google. In this way, downloading apps from external services increases the chances of infecting your phone with malicious ads. Therefore, always try to download apps from official platforms.

Disable suspicious app permissions

Some applications access permissions beyond what is necessary for them to function. Apps with intrusive permissions, such as accessing the accessibility service or cell phone memory, for example, can cause certain vulnerabilities in the system. In this case, it is worth checking the permissions of the apps installed on the phone and deactivating those that are not essential for the services to work.

To check and disable app permissions, go to your phone’s settings and tap “Apps”. Then go to “Manage Permissions”. In the tab, it is possible to check and change the access permissions to the storage, camera, location and contacts of the smartphone, among others, of each app.

One of the security measures implemented in Android 12 shows the user when an app accesses the device’s camera or microphone. The feature displays a green icon at the top of the screen, with camera or microphone drawings, when detecting the use of tools by an app.

