How to subscribe to Starlink internet in Brazil? see step by step

idealized byr Elon Muskthe richest man in the world, in 2015, the starlink is a satellite internet company, created to take the connection to distant areas, such as rural areas, which do not have access to more conventional telecommunications services.

In Brazil, the service was authorized by Anatel in January of this year, and it is already possible for Brazilians to sign the contract to receive the internet. Although not a complex task, the internet comes at a very high price. Currently, download speeds range from 100 to 200 Mbps, while upload speeds are around 10 Mbps. The data are relative, since, because it is connected to a satellite, areas with buildings or other communication networks can disrupt the signal, generating speed fluctuations.

How to subscribe to Starlink?

The first step in hiring the service is to check if it is already available in your region.

Before starting the tutorial, it is worth noting that the internet operator’s website seems to have problems with some Brazilian terms. Words with accents, cedilla or terms that are not present in the English language are not well accepted on the site and may generate errors.

In tests carried out here at TecMundo, we need to write Florianópolis without the “ó” for the site to understand the location. Now, check out the step by step:

Enter the official website of starlink and enter your address. Then click Order Now;

Tecmundo

The page will present preliminary values ​​of the subscription, and will ask you to confirm the address to which the antenna and the service will be sent, entering precise information about your zip code, city, state, in addition to personal data, such as name and cell phone. After filling, confirm the changes;

Pixelated data for author privacySource: Tecmundo

After that, complete the registration with your credit card information and confirm the order;

Tecmundo

An email will be sent confirming the execution of the process, with an order code and instructions for receiving your antenna.

Is the high price worth it?

Even if it’s just out of curiosity, the price charged by Starlink scares a lot. The standard price for the equipment, which includes an antenna and router, is R$3,000. Shipping and tax may vary from state to state, but the price isn’t too inviting either.

About the service, the R$ 530 subscription is heavy, even more when added to the R$ 252.93 tax. In total, it is necessary to pay a little more than BRL 700 per month to enjoy Elon Musk’s internet.

It is important to point out that we did not perform Starlink’s empirical tests for this matter, and we are only basing ourselves on all information and figures officially disclosed by the company. However, at the same address, it was possible to find offers from Tim, Oi and Claro with up to 400 Mbps download for around R$120.

The cost benefit is for everyone’s wallet, but for now Starlink is not a reality for the overwhelming majority of Brazilians, and generally, satellite internet is really just an option for those who live in an isolated place with no other options. connection possibilities.