Hunter Schafer Confirmed In The Hunger Games Spin-Off Rolling Stone

Hunter Schafer plays Jules in Euphoria and will play Tigris Snow in The Song of Birds and Serpents

The model and actress Hunter Schaferinterpreter of Jules in euphoria (2019)will be in a spin-off of Hunger Games (2013 – 2015). The Song of Birds and Serpents premieres on November 17, 2023 and will show the events prior to the saga.

Shafer it will be Tigris Snowconfidant and cousin of Coriolanus Snow, future President featured in the saga previously. The film will star Rachel Zeglerin Love sublime love (2021), in the role of Lucy, tribute from District 12 who is mentored by the young coriolanus decades before becoming president of Panem.

The story is based on the prequel book by Suzanne Collins and takes place 64 years before Hunger Games, shortly after the war, before Panem reached its peak. The plot accompanies snow like a young heir going through difficult times. According to the synopsis, “He sees a chance to change his destiny when he’s chosen to be a Hunger Games mentor, though he’s disappointed to be assigned to a poor girl, a tribute from miserable District 12.”

According to variety, the list also has Nick Benson, Laurel Marsden, lilly cooper, Luna Steeples and Hiroki BerreclothBesides Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera. and bring Francis Lawrence back to the saga, responsible for the direction.

Hunter Schafer

In addition to his work in euphoria (2019), Schafer co-wrote and co-produced a special episode for the series. It is currently in the production of Cuckoo, an upcoming horror movie from the director of Light (2018), Tilman Singer.

In euphoria, Jules has become one of the audience’s favorite characters. In addition to the eye-catching makeup and costumes, the character also raises important questions about femininity and transsexuality – a great gain for female characters in teen series.

