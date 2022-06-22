Hunter Schafer is confirmed in the new film of the “Hunger Games” and strengthens rumors about another participation of weight

Within a few days, the Lionsgate will officially start filming the film “The Hunger Games: The Song of the Birds and the Serpents“, and with that, fans are eager to discover new details about the film. In this sense, it’s safe to say that the film’s cast is one of the topics that most generate debate and speculation among fans of the franchise.

Recently, it was broadcast by insider deuxmoi the rumor about the participation of the actress Hunter Schafer (Euphoria) in the film’s cast – where she was supposed to play the younger version of the character Tigris, cousin of Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) in the feature. This information, however, was considered speculation until this afternoon (22), when the portal deadline confirmed the casting of the actress in the role of the young stylist.

The confirmation of the artist in the cast was well accepted by fans of the saga, who were already hoping that Schafer get the role. In addition, this revelation further raises expectations for the actress Viola Davis (How To Get Away with Murder; The Ultimate Blues Voice) can also be confirmed soon in the moviesince its roster was informed along with that of Hunter, when the rumors started to circulate.

The film “The Hunger Games: The Song of the Birds and the Serpents” will be released in Brazil the day before its international debut, on the November 17, 2023. Shooting for the film is scheduled to begin in July, and most of the filming will take place in cities across Germany and Poland.

