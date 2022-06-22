In Fluminense, Alan will occupy the foreign position

Announced last Tuesday, Alan is back at Fluminense. As he was free on the market, the 32-year-old striker will not have to wait until the transfer window opens on July 18, but he will occupy a foreign spot in the squad.

The striker is a naturalized Chinese (in China there is no dual citizenship. To become naturalized, you have to give up your original citizenship). The Tricolor can have up to five players from outside the country. Today, it has the Ecuadorian Pineida, the Colombian Jhon Arias and the Argentine Germán Cano. In addition to them, Uruguayan midfielder Michel Araujo will return on loan after spending time in the United Arab Emirates, where he played for Al Wasl.

There is also the issue of the bureaucratic process. Alan’s documentation has to come from China. Such a situation usually takes time. In any case, the player, even if the window issue is not a problem, will need time to adapt and gain pace, as he has not played for the Chinese team since February 1st. The last goal scored by Alan was in his last game for Guangzhou, on August 11 of last year, in the 5-0 defeat of Qingdao.

Alan signed with Fluminense until June 2024.