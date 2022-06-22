In the Arctic, climate change threatens the Svalbard archipelago

Tor Selnes owes his life to a light bulb. He managed to cling to it and survive an avalanche of snow that tragically exposed the vulnerability to climate change of the Svalbard archipelago, located in the world’s fastest-warming arctic region.

On Saturday, December 19, 2015, less than a week before Christmas, Selnes, a 54-year-old educational assistant, slept at his home in Longyearbyen, the capital of this Norwegian archipelago, halfway between mainland Norway and the North Pole.

Suddenly, masses of snow rolled down the slope of Sukkertoppen, the mountain that dominates the city, and dragged two rows of houses away. Tor Selnes’ house was moved 80 meters and the room where he slept was completely destroyed.

To try to avoid being hit by the snow, he clung to the ceiling lamp for a few seconds. “It was like being in a washing machine, surrounded by boards, glass, sharp objects, everything you can imagine,” he says.

The ice is slowly disappearing from the landscapes of Longyearbyen Image: Getty Images

He managed to escape, but with cuts and bruises. Elsewhere in the house, her three children escaped unharmed. But two neighbors, Atle, with whom he had played poker the day before, and Nikoline, a two-year-old girl, lost their lives.

The tragedy, until then considered unthinkable, shocked this community of less than 2,500 inhabitants.

“There has been a lot of talk about climate change since I arrived… but it was difficult to see or assimilate,” commented writer and journalist Line Nagell Ylvisåker, who has lived in Longyearbyen since 2005. “When you live here, it’s like seeing a child grows up: you don’t see the retreat of the glaciers” overnight, he assures.

mining past

On Svalbard, climate change means shorter winters, fluctuating temperatures, heavier rainfall and thawing permafrost. All these conditions are conducive to avalanches and landslides.

In the days following the tragedy, rain fell on the city during the Christmas period. Then came record rains the following autumn and another avalanche that swept away another home, causing no casualties, in 2017.

“Before, there was a lot of talk about polar bears, about what would happen in the wild,” says Line Nagell Ylvisåker. “The polar bear floating on a piece of ice was a symbol of that, but it opened my eyes to how it affects us humans as well,” she adds.

Residents of the town of Longyearbyen, on the Svalbard archipelago, initially believed that only nature would be affected by the rise in temperature. Image: Hannah McKay/Reuters

After the two avalanches, the authorities decided to destroy 144 houses considered vulnerable. This represents 10% of the city’s houses, which have now been replaced by a gigantic barrier anti avalanche made of large blocks of granite.

a setback for longyearbyen, whose history is closely linked to fossil fuels. The town, filled with colorful wooden houses, was founded in 1906 by American businessman John Munro longyearwho came to mine coal.

Although almost all the mines are now closed — the last one will close next year — a huge railroad shed remains high above the town, a reminder of the mining past.

Cables transported coal needed to generate power in Longyearbyen Image: minoandriani/Getty Images/iStockphoto

According to Ketil Isaksen, a researcher at the Norwegian Meteorological Institute, the Svalbard region is “the place on Earth with the greatest increase in temperature”.

In the northern part of the Barents Sea, which surrounds the archipelago, warming is up to seven times faster than on the rest of the planet, according to a Nature study he co-authored.

This is due to the reduction of sea ice, which, according to scientists, normally acts as an insulating blanket that prevents the ocean from heating the atmosphere in winter and protects it from the sun in summer.

The Aurora Borealis spectacle is still one of Longyearbyen’s natural attractions. Image: BublikPolina/Getty Images/iStockphoto

In Longyearbyen, thawing permafrost is weakening the ground, forcing house foundations to rebuild. On the outskirts of the city, the now ill-named Isfjorden (“ice fjord”), which used to be traversed by snowmobiles in winter, has had no real ice formation on its surface since 2004.

In the offices of the newspaper Svalbardposten, editor-in-chief Børre Haugli sums up the situation, assuring that today, climate change, “is not discussed, we see”.