Inter Milan organizer does not forget Lukaku’s “betrayal” and bans posters with the player’s name | italian football

Still hurt by the departure of Belgian Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, a year ago, Inter Milan’s organized fans Curva Nord published an official note with “rules” on how fans should behave in the northern sector of the San Siro stands in regarding the player, who is making his return to the Italian club .

1 of 1 Lukaku Inter Milan Parma — Photo: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters Lukaku Inter Milan Parma — Photo: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Signings in Europe: the transfers of the main clubs for the 2022/2023 season

One of the points of the code of conduct established by the organized says that no fan should carry scarves or posters belonging to Curva Nord with the name of the player.

“He had our support and was treated like king, now he is a player like the others”, reads an excerpt from the manifesto.

Lukaku led Inter Milan to the Italian title in the 2020/21 season, being named the best player in the competition, but surprised the fans when he left the club for Chelsea, sold for 115 million euros.

After a year without being able to establish himself in the starting lineup, Lukaku is agreeing to his return on loan to Inter, at a cost of eight million euros, without a buyout clause at the end of the season.

With the Belgian’s return imminent, Curva Nord decided to publicly demonstrate its position. Despite still considering Lukaku’s departure to Chelsea as a “betrayal” and banning its members from saluting him as an idol, the organized crowd promises not to boo him and admits to supporting him individually depending on his performance on the pitch. .