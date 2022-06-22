iOS 16 will allow users to remove 4 more pre-installed apps from their phone

Among the novelties that will integrate the update of the operating system of appleis the removing apps with iOS 16. This is because the system will allow users to remove four more apps pre-installed on devices, in particular the Camera, Health, Clock and Find My iPhone app.

Removing Apps with iOS 16

The option to uninstall built-in apps came with iOS 10, and since then the list of options for deletion has grown. However, it is worth noting that deactivating the Search application, for example, will not affect the functionality, but an alert will be displayed informing you that customers can still manage some options.

Therefore, you will still be able to track and lock your iPhone/iPad if it is lost or stolen, as well as other devices with this feature, using your other Apple devices. Likewise, your in-app contacts will also be able to continue to see your location on their phones.

What will happen if the Clock and Health app are removed?

If the Clock app is uninstalled, you will not be able to set timers and alarms on your iPhone. However, if you choose to use a third-party clock app, this is not a problem.

Similarly, uninstalling the Health app means you won’t be able to view your tracked health statistics, as well as other metrics. However, you can choose another app that has these functions.

It is now possible to uninstall 29 pre-installed apps on iOS

With the new apps that can be removed, the list has been expanded to 29 programs that can be deleted as soon as you configure your phone. Therefore, you can save more space and use more effective alternatives if you wish. Finally, check out the complete list of apps that you can now uninstall below.