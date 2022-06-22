iPhone 13 leads: see 10 best-selling cell phones in the world

THE apple dominated the April global mobile sales rankingplacing five models in the top 10, which also includes devices from Samsung and a single model Xiaomi. The data was released this Wednesday (22) by Counterpoint.

As per the “Global Monthly Handset Sales Tracker” report for the fourth month of 2022, Apple smartphones listed in the top 10 selling devices accounted for 89% of the brand’s total sales in the period. O sales champion was iPhone 13whose standard version represented 5.5% of the total number of units sold.

In second place appears the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the most expensive variant of the line launched in September of last year. The heaviest model in the series took 3.4% of sales, followed by the iPhone 13 Prowith 1.8%, while the iPhone 12announced in 2020, appears in fourth position, representing 1.6% of sales.

Top 10 of the best-selling cell phones in April, according to the consultancy.Source: Counterpoint/Reproduction

Another Apple model that appears in the top 10 of the April global mobile sales ranking and the iPhone SE 2022. The third generation of the manufacturer’s “more affordable” phone was launched in March and a month later it was already among the best-selling models, ranking seventh (1.4%).

Samsung, Xiaomi and 5G cell phones

The only two brands that challenged Apple on the list of best selling phones of april 2022 were Samsung and Xiaomi. Among the models of the South Korean giant, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G was the best placed, ranking fifth with 1.5% of global sales.

On his tail appears the Galaxy A13in sixth position, with 1.4%, the same percentage registered by telephones Galaxy A03 Core and Galaxy A53 5G, listed in eighth and ninth places, respectively. Closing the top 10, comes the Xiaomi Note 11 LTEthe only representative of the Chinese giant, with 1.3% of sales in the month of April.

Another point highlighted by the survey is the growth of 5G cell phones, with seven technology-enabled models among the best sellers, up from four compatible handsets in the previous month. The company also highlights the increasing presence of the fifth generation of mobile broadband among the cheapest phones.