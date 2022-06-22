IRS charges tax on cryptocurrency trading

The agency recalls the tribute at a bad time for the sector. Know more!

The Federal Revenue reminded again that in May of this year, the payment of taxes for Brazilians who receive profit in transactions between cryptocurrencies that exceed R$ 35 thousand in a month became mandatory. The agency recalls the tribute at a bad time for the sector.

That is, the investor who makes a profit in trading Bitcoin for Ethereum, for example, must pay a fee if the total amount raised in 30 days exceeds the minimum amount of BRL 35,000. Prior to this rule, the tax was charged only on sales by Real.

taxed trading

According to the publication made in the Official Gazette on May 24, the Federal Revenue stated that the capital gain achieved in the trading of cryptocurrencies, when one is directly used in the acquisition of another, even if it is not converted to real or currency from another country, must be taxed by the Individual Income Tax (IRPF).

“The capital gain calculated on the sale of cryptocurrencies, when one is directly used in the acquisition of another, even if the acquisition cryptocurrency is not previously converted into reais or other fiat currency, is taxed by the income tax of the individual, subject to at progressive rates, in accordance with the provisions of art. 21 of Law No. 8,981, of January 20, 1995.”, the text states.

tax exemption

The Federal Revenue also highlights that only investors who trade values ​​above R$ 35 thousand are required to make a declaration of all negotiations and pay the tax due.

“Capital gains earned on the sale of cryptocurrencies are exempt from income tax if the total value of the sales in a month, of all kinds of cryptoassets or virtual currencies, regardless of their name, is equal to or less than BRL 35,000, 00 (thirty-five thousand reais).

