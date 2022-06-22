Jason Alexander, ex-husband of Britney Spears, is accused of stalking after breaking into the singer’s wedding | Pop & Art

Alexander was arrested after breaking into the house where the ceremony was held and broadcasting the moment in a live on Instagram. According to TMZ, he told security that Britney invited him and that she was his first and only wife. Ventura County Police were called and he was arrested.
According to the BBC, he is also being charged with trespassing, assault and vandalism.
On Monday, a judge set a $100,000 bond and issued a restraining order requiring Alexander to stay at least 100 meters away from Spears for three years. .
Childhood friends Alexander and Britney got married in 2004 in Las Vegas, but the union only lasted 55 hours.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari exchanged rings on Thursday (9), in an intimate ceremony. Photographer Kevin Ostajewski posted the first photos of the wedding on his Instagram.
Ostajewski posted a photo of the couple, another of the bride’s dress, a Versace model, and a third that shows the carriage used in the ceremony.
According to People magazine, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had about 60 guests, including some famous friends such as Madonna, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and Drew Barrymore.
Britney walked up to her fiance to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love”.
Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore at the wedding of the singer of ‘Toxic’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/DonatellaVersace
According to sources in the publication, Britney made the entrance through the hallway alone. “She was stunning. She cried with joy at times,” said the source.
During the party, Britney changed her clothes three times. “She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it. She’s very excited about the wedding,” a second source said.
Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, the singer’s children with Kevin Federline, did not attend the event.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announce that they are engaged – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram