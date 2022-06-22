Johnny Depp warns fans about fake profiles impersonating him on social media after Amber Herard trial verdict – Monet

+



The alert shared by actor Johnny Depp on social media (Photo: Getty Images/Instagram)

Actor Johnny Depp used his Instagram account to warn his fans about fake profiles, posing as him on the networks, for possible scams. The 59-year-old star made the post amid public commotion over his victory in the trial against his ex-wife, actress and model Amber Heard.

“I have been informed that there are fake accounts impersonating me or people working with me,” the artist wrote in a message addressed to his more than 26 million followers. “I don’t have any private or parallel accounts on any platform.”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp on trial in Fairfax, Virginia (Photo: reproduction)

Then he listed his official accounts on different social networks and warned: “These are the only pages managed by me and my team, where we share news and announcements. I ask that you remain cautious as these fake accounts have been insistent.”

He concluded by warning: “My team is working to face this problem. Thank you for your continued support and alerts regarding this topic. Love and respect, JD X.”

Actor Johnny Depp in concert by musician Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland (Photo: Getty Images)

After his victory in the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in the United States, Depp left for Europe. He was in the UK and is now accompanying musician friend Jeff Beck on tour in different countries. He recently played a Beck gig at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland.

Actor Johnny Depp leaving a hotel in the English city of Birmingham in the company of security (Photo: Getty Images)

Johnny Depp x Amber Heard: understand the case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard mutually sued for defamation. They exchanged allegations of physical assault and psychological abuse in court.

Amber Heard during the trial of Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against her on April 20, 2022 (Photo: reproduction)

While the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor won on the three charges he had made against Amber Heard, the actress only won for one of her allegations against the actor: that she had been defamed when one of her ex-husband’s lawyers said that she orchestrated a police visit to the mansion she shared with her ex. Depp’s legal representative had called the incident a “hoax”.

With the decision of the jury, Johnny Depp was ordered to pay US$ 2 million in damages to Amber Heard, while the actress had to pay US$ 15 million to the ex. However, that fee was reduced to $10.35 million due to a Virginia state law that places a cap on punitive measures amounts.