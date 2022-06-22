Katheryn Winnick Biography | Focus and Fame

Katheryn Winnick is a Canadian actress with Ukrainian roots. Her lead role in the series Vikings brought her a lot of popularity.

Get to know the main facts about the actress!

Katheryn Winnick’s Family is from Ukraine

Katerina Vinnitskaya (that’s her real name) was born in Canada to a family of Ukrainian emigrants.

The actress studied at the Ukrainian school in Toronto, studied in the Ukrainian scout circle and attended the Ukrainian Catholic Church.

From a young age, Katheryn Winnick played sports and dreamed of a professional sports career.

The actress did taekwondo. In this martial art, she achieved success: she received the third dan black belt and even became the silver medalist of the Canadian Championship.

The actress has appeared on Law & Order and House MD

After school, Katerina abruptly changed her plans – and decided to become a movie star. She went to the US, entered William Esper’s acting studio, but didn’t soon become a movie star.

Aspiring actress Katheryn Winnick played her breakout role in 1999 – it was a popular science documentary series “Psi-Factor”.

And then his career was followed by a long period of cinematic “daily work”: dozens of roles in low-budget films did not bring him much fame.

The actress still participated in Law & Order, Bones and House MD not much has changed.

The actress played the warrior Lagertha in the series ‘Vikings’

In 2013, the Canadian-Ukrainian actress, however, took a “lucky ticket” – and played the warrior Lagertha in the series “Vikings”.

As Katherine later said, her sporting background was very useful to her: she had to bear colossal loads.

The image of Lagertha performed by Katheryn Winnick really turned out to be complex and full of contradictions – and therefore doubly interesting.

In 2015, she was in a relationship with businessman Nicholas Myers.

Catherine prefers not to disclose information about her personal life, focusing fans’ attention on her work.

In 2015, she was in a relationship with American businessman Nicholas Myers Lob, but later they stopped appearing together in public. Other novels remained hidden from prying eyes.