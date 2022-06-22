know the value that Luva de Pedreiro has in both bank accounts

The controversy surrounding the relationship between Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, and his manager Allan Jesus, has just gained a new chapter. The influencer’s new career managers, who preferred not to be identified at this time, exclusively told the LeoDias column the shocking state of the young man’s only two bank accounts.

According to the new entrepreneurs, Luva de Pedreiro has two accounts in the bank that together total a value of R$ 7,500 and they also emphasize that if Allan Jesus says that there is another bank account besides these, this is not known to the influencer.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) At the age of 20, Iran Ferreira, better known as Luva de Pedreiro, decided to make humorous videos on TikTok showing his skill in football. Shortly after, it went viral.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (3) A resident of the small town of Tábua, in Bahia, Iran managed to innovate in networks using a touch of authenticity and simplicity. It didn’t take long and the young man became a phenomenon. Players of the Brazilian team like Neymar, Richarlison and even Cristiano Ronaldo’s son have already mentioned the Bahian in the networksPlayback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (7) To Esporte Espetacular, from TV Globo, the young man revealed a little about his difficult life. From a simple family, Iran has been helping, since the age of 7, with care at home while her father works on a farm. Weeding the land, taking care of the animals and taking care of the family’s simple residence was the life that Luva de Pedreiro learned to live.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (6) Passionate about football, he decided to buy a glove in a construction material house, because he couldn’t afford to buy a professional one, to play with his colleagues. “I thought, you know what, I’m going to put my name like that so no one looks down on me. I solved the criticism that way”, said the boyreproduction *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (7) A short time later, the young man won the networks recording videos where he scores goals and celebrates in a funny way. The catchphrases “receive!”, “síi” and “thank you, my God” have stories. According to the young man, the first is to counter criticism: “When I score, I look at the camera and say it as an outburst.” said IranPlayback / Twitter Influencer-mason-glove-photo (1) “Síí, I’m not going to lie, came from Cristiano Ronaldo, who I’m a big fan. The “thank God the Father” and “Father, Son and Holy Spirit” is because I have a lot of faith in God,” he added.Playback / Twitter *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (2) With the success, the young man accumulates more than 14 million followers on Instagram and more than 16.9 million on TikTok, a meteoric growth. Even so, Iran continues to maintain the model of success: a soccer ball, a dirt field in his city, a goal and the indispensable bricklayer’s glove.Playback / Instagram Influencer-mason-glove-photo (3) By exploding on social media, Iran Ferreira achieved the fame that everyone dreams of, closed advertising contracts with major brands, such as Amazon, and was present at major events, such as the final of the European Club Championship in Paris, France. Reproduction / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (5) On June 19, however, something supposedly changed. During a live on social media, Iran was irritated by the charges he has suffered about not moving home and the scenario where he records. Luva de Pedreiro even answered some followers who asked him during the chatPlayback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (1) “Thank God, Dad. I’m here for my followers. What my followers say to me there… Are you connected? I don’t drink, partner. I’m sane. Are you on? But I want to vent on this p… I’m sick of it already”, he commented, elated.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (8) After Luva’s lines, fans even suggested that he would need help. For some, he has become a worldwide celebrity and wouldn’t be taking the pressure. Others imagine that Iran may have fallen out with the businessmanTwitter/Play Influencer-mason-glove-photo (2) This is not even the first time that Iran’s career management team has become the target of public suspicion and criticism. In April, upon receiving the silver plate from YouTube, due to the mark of 100 thousand subscribers on the platform, Luva de Pedreiro saw its name lose space for the name of ASJ ConsultoriaPlayback / Twitter *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (4) Even though Iran’s YouTube channel was just called Glova de Pedreiro, the company owned by Allan Jesus, the businessman, requested customization on the sign with the additional name. In this way, when publishing the photo holding the gift, the young man was alerted by fans and personalities of the platform about what was happening.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (6) This situation and the recent announcement of a pause in the recording of the videos sparked public alert. In the late afternoon of the following day, however, the young man appeared on the networks again showing a football match. Playback / Instagram 0

As already reported, the LeoDias column carried out an investigation with a source from the influence marketing area who once probed a quote in Luva’s media. The result? Extremely high numbers!

To give you an idea, the beginning was so promising, that even without exclusivity with any company, its first big billing was R$ 300 thousand. The explosion came shortly after, two months ago, when the young Bahian turned Amazon Prime Video’s consumer dream to publicizing the streaming service’s sporting events menu. The contract earned him no less than R$1 million.

Where did that money go?

What remains to be understood is how all this money was managed, since even after the explosion on social media, the young man continues to live in a simple house, in the interior of Bahia. Until this Tuesday (21/6), the career of the talented tiktoker was under the umbrella of ASJ Consultoria, owned by businessman Allan Jesus, but after the controversies, it is now managed by other names, who preferred not to be identified.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.