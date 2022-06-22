Kremlin calls imprisoned Americans ‘mercenaries’

Two Americans detained in Ukraine while fighting on the Ukrainian side of the war are said to be “mercenaries”, according to the Russian government. According to the Kremlin, “they have endangered the lives of Russian soldiers and must be held accountable for their actions.”

The comment by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, released yesterday, is the first formal acknowledgment that the two men, identified in US news reports as 27-year-old Andy Huynh, of Hartselle, Alabama, and Alexander Drueke, of 39, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, were in custody and under investigation.

“They are soldiers of fortune. They were involved in illegal activities on the territory of Ukraine. They were involved in shooting and bombing our military. They were putting their lives at risk,” Peskov said.

Dmitry also rejected that the idea of ​​the death penalty for both can be ruled out. “We can’t rule anything out, because this is a court decision. We never comment on them, and most importantly, we don’t have the right to interfere,” he said.

“They must be held accountable for the crimes they committed. These crimes need to be investigated. The only thing that is clear is that they committed crimes. They are not in the Ukrainian army. They are not subject to the Geneva Convention,” he continued, citing the international agreement that provides for different punishments for prisoners of war.

Family members said last week the two went to Ukraine as volunteer fighters and disappeared. Russian media last week released footage of them captured while fighting for Ukraine.

Peskov did not reveal where the men were being held, but Russian news agency Interfax said today that, according to a government source, the Americans were in the pro-Russian city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

