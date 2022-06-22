Léa Seydoux confirmed as Lady Margot in the second part of “Dune” – Cinevisão

Léa Seydoux (The Story of My Wife) has been officially confirmed for the cast of the second part “Dune – Dune“, the science fiction epic by Denis Villeneuve. According to Deadline, the French actress was chosen to play Lady Margot, a character who in Frank Herbert’s classic novel has a strong reputation for serving the Sisterhood for any and all needs.

Seydoux joins a stellar cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard and Javier Bardem, who will reprise their roles, and the recently announced Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Austin Butler.

The shooting of “Dune: Part 2” is scheduled to begin next July in locations in Budapest, Hungary, for a release, this time only in cinemas, on October 20, 2023, normally a day earlier in Portugal. .

Seydoux’s involvement in this sequel will put the actress on the road to yet another smash hit, after having rocked the festival circuit in recent years. This year she was part of the cast of the science fiction horror thriller “Crimes of the Future”, by David Cronenberg, and in the romantic drama “Un Beau Matin”, by Mia Hansen-Løve, both still unreleased in Portugal.

Last year, he won Cannes for his performances in films such as “The Chronicles of France by Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun“, by Wes Anderson, the comedy drama “France“, by Bruno Dumont, and in the drama “Betrayals“, by Arnaud Desplechin. In addition, he also participated in the last two James Bond movies, “007 – Specter” and the recent “007: No Time to Die”, as the love interest of the famous secret agent.